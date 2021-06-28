‘Are you a princess?’: Woman’s wholesome interaction with two little girls may brighten up your Monday

Trust the Internet when it comes to searching for content that can fill your heart with joy. This Reddit video of two girls coming to ask a woman if she is a princess is a precious addition to that category. We assure you that your Monday will be a whole lot brighter with this adorable clip.

The recording starts with a woman posing for pictures in a park. A few seconds into the video, two little girls approach her and asks her if she’s a princess.

Take a look at the video to see how their sweet conversation turns out:

The clip has accumulated over 36,000 upvotes since being shared six hours ago. The lovely interaction left many sharing their own wholesome experiences with kids. While many pointed out how precious the whole clip was, others loved the innocent way the girls came forth to ask the question.

“This is so incredibly sweet. Thank you guys for sharing this moment,” wrote a Reddit user. “When my kid was really little, whenever they would ask me this question whether someone was a princess or Elsa or someone, I would always make my kid ask them directly because I figured it would make their day,” shared another.

“She even put her headscarf as a mask before talking to them. Looks like a genuinely nice person. She deserved to be a princess with that kindness,” pointed a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

