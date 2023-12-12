Are you good at vocabulary? Prove your skills with this brain teaser

Are you one to proudly showcase your extensive vocabulary? If so, we present an intriguing English-language brain teaser challenge that is sure to leave even the most eloquent minds pondering.

Will you be able to solve this question?

This vocabulary question was shared on Instagram by the page @vforvocabulary. The question states, "What word begins and ends with an 'E,' but only has one letter in it?"

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has received various likes and a few comments. Some said that the correct answer is, 'Envelope.' What do you think is the solution for this puzzle?

