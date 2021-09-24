Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Arjun Rampal shares incredible images of Brazilian street art. Pics go viral
trending

Arjun Rampal shares incredible images of Brazilian street art. Pics go viral

“Brazilian street art. Love it," reads a part of the post shared by Arjun Rampal.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 04:22 PM IST
The image shows one of the creations by the Brazilian artist that Arjun Rampal shared.(Instagram/@Fabiogomestrindade)

A post shared by actor Arjun Rampal has left people both amazed and amused. Taking to Instagram, he posted pictures of Brazilian street artworks. There is a chance that the incredible images will make you gasp in wonder too.

“Brazilian street art. Love it. Will give most hairstylist a run for their money,” he wrote while sharing the pictures. The artist behind the incredible creations is Fabio Gomes Trindade and his Instagram page is filled with several amazing creations.

The images show perfect incorporation of trees and shrubs into murals to create stunning results. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the images here.

Since being shared some 12 hours ago, Arjun Rampal’s post has gathered nearly 60,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Wow, so beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user while appreciating the artworks. “Creativity at its peak,” posted another. “Woooow. How creative,” commented a third. Many also shared fire emoticons to express their reactions.

RELATED STORIES

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arjun rampal instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Heartwarming tale of driver reuniting with son on Ganesh Chaturthi goes viral

Sisters’ Manike Mage Hithe and Rowdy Baby mashup goes viral, wins hearts

Man comforts his big dog, her reaction at the end is sweetest. Watch

Meet the 24-yo who rescued over 300 strays and planted three dense forests
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP