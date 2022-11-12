Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Army veteran's musical tribute to fallen braves will hit you right in the feels. Watch heartwarming video

Updated on Nov 12, 2022 01:04 PM IST

The video that shows an army veteran paying a musical tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of service was posted on Twitter.

Army veteran Jess playing Taps to memorialise fallen braves. (Twitter/@GoodNewsCorres1)
ByArfa Javaid

An army veteran named Jess is doing his part to ensure the sacrifice of fallen braves is not forgotten. Every evening, he plays a beautiful rendition of Taps to memorialise those who died in the line of service. Now, a video of him playing the soulful rendition has surfaced online and is bound to tug at your heartstrings. The video is such that you may end up watching it on a loop.

The video was posted on Good News Correspondent's Twitter handle. "This is Jess, a veteran. Every evening, no matter the weather, he pays tribute to his fallen comrades by playing a beautiful rendition of Taps," read the caption written alongside the video. The 52-second-long clip opens to show Jess playing Taps in a neighbourhood. As he finishes his musical tribute, people applaud him, and he is heard saying, "Thank you."

The video was shared a few hours ago and has since raked up more than 40,300 views, over 1,500 likes and several comments.

"Hauntingly beautiful. Thank you to all the Veterans who served and sacrificed. Thank you to Jess for remembering and reminding," commented a Twitter user. "It just gets me right there, like God," wrote another. "Very beautiful. Very sweet...," posted a third. "Day is done," expressed a fourth.

