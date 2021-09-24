Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Artist creates avocado bagel sculpture using nothing but gold, shares video
trending

Artist creates avocado bagel sculpture using nothing but gold, shares video

Artist Tim Bengel created the gold avocado bagel sculpture.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The image shows the sculpture of avocado bagel made using gold.(Instagram/@timbengel)

An artwork created by German artist has sparked a buzz online. He created a sculpture of avocado bagel using nothing else but gold. And this incredible dish – which you obviously cannot take a bite of – costs over $3 million.

The artist Tim Bengel shared a video of his creation on Instagram. “My sculpture 'Who Wants To Live Forever?' is NOW displayed in Berlin at Avocado Club Berlin,” he wrote while sharing the video. The club serves wide range of drinks and food items made using avocadoes.

Take a look at the video of the piece titled “Who Wants To Live Forever?”

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 2.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated various comments.

“Massive impressive! No glitter - just gold,” wrote an Instagram user. “Impressive,” shared another. There were many who also asked “Why.”

The artist shared another video showing one of the pieces of the artwork. “Gold worth $14,000 is in this slice alone. It’s one of the twenty-seven pieces of my sculpture ‘Who Wants To Live Forever?’” he shared.

The cost of the creation, containing 27 individual parts, is about $3 million, reports New York Post.

What are your thoughts on the creation?

