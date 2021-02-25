Home / Trending / Artist creates ‘ice lanterns’ using water and balloons. Watch mesmerising video
trending

Artist creates ‘ice lanterns’ using water and balloons. Watch mesmerising video

The video prompted people to share all kinds of appreciative comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:48 AM IST
The image shows lanterns made using ice.(Instagram/@clausdalby)

The Internet is a treasure trove of videos which showcase creativity of people. This video, shared on Instagram, perfectly fits that category. It shows Claus Dalby, a celebrity gardener in Denmark, creating ice lanterns using water and balloons.

A little over two minutes long, the video takes the viewers through the different steps of creating the mesmerising work of art.

Take a look at the clip to see how he makes the ice lanterns. Chances are, the clip will leave you both amazed and amused, at the same time.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 55,000 views. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some expressed that his creation left them surprised, a few said that they’re going to try it.

“Love this so much, attempting to make in Scotland,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so amazing,” expressed another. “Such a great idea,” commented a third.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram video

Related Stories

trending

Mom uses tissue paper to create realistic gajra for daughter. It’s incredible

PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:15 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP