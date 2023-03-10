Artist creates SUGA's portrait on a cookie, wows the Internet

BTS member Min Yoon-gi aka SUGA celebrated his 30th birthday yesterday. As the rapper turned a year older, he did a live broadcast on the fan community website Weverse before midnight, which was joined by his fellow bandmates and fans worldwide. While SUGA's midnight celebrations were fun, many of his fans and followers also created artwork for him to mark his day. Among such artworks, one person's painting of the rapper on top of a cookie has taken the Internet by storm.

In a video shared by the Instagram page Chocography, you can see a person creating SUGA's face on a cookie. They carefully fill in the colours and add minute details to make it perfect. In the post's caption, Chocography wrote, "Happy Yoongi day! I finally leave you the process of this cookie from @agustd that you had liked a lot."

Take a look at her video below:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 11,000 times. The clip also has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "How beautiful. Congratulations to those who made this beautiful work of art. You rocked it." Another person wrote, "You are really very talented!!!! This is the best!" "Congratulations. Your work is wonderful!" added a third.