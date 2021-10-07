Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Artist draws 76 tattoos to create amazing stop-motion animation on real skin. Watch
trending

Artist draws 76 tattoos to create amazing stop-motion animation on real skin. Watch

Published on Oct 07, 2021 02:01 PM IST
One of the tattoos drawn on skin by a tattoo artist to create a stop-motion animation video.(Instagram/@philberge)
By Trisha Sengupta

A video showcasing a tattoo artist’s incredible creation has left people amazed. Shared on Instagram, there is a chance that the video will make you gasp in wonder too. The clip shows the creation by artist Phil Berge.

“I did a total of 76 tattoos to achieve this scene from Betty Boop Snow White. The original was made by Fleischer studios in 1933 using the rotoscope technique to recreate Cab Calloway dancing to the St. James infirmary song. Huge thanks to all those who came and got tattooed for this project,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video:

+

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 72,000 likes and the numbers are increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Such a clever project, amazing work!” wrote an Instagram user. “So rad,” shared another. “Amazing,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tattoo artist
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

This video of a bird scaring a cat away will surprise you and make you laugh

This 9-YO is all set to run from Kanniyakumari to Chennai for sustainability

Dog comes up with ‘paw-fect’ strategy to win while playing fetch. Watch

Parents, neighbours arrange special surprise for jeep-loving birthday boy. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP