Artist draws portrait of Ravichandran Ashwin, people call it ‘unreal’

Cricket fans often take to social media to share posts that show their appreciation for the game or different cricketers. A Twitter user did just that and shared an incredible portrait of Ravichandran Ashwin that almost looks like a photograph rather than a painting.

“This has been a challenging painting but I’m pleased to finish it today, when @ashwinravi99 has already taken two superb wickets. I don’t suppose it’s realistic to expect him to see it, but it would be lovely if he does at some stage, so any retweets are very gratefully received,” the artist posted while sharing the picture.

Take a look at the tweet that may make your jaw drop:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the tweet has received close to 9.2 lakh views and counting. Furthermore, the post has accumulated nearly 14,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post.

Sports journalist Boria Majumdar wrote, “This is fantastic”. English cricketer Kate Moss also tagged Ravichandran Ashwin and posted, “You should see this.” Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan shared “Awesome” along with a clapping emoticon.

Here’s how other Twitter users reacted:

“Incredible work,” posted a Twitter user. “Unreal,” shared another. “Brilliant stuff,” commented a third. “Cannot differentiate if it’s a photograph or a portrait… just mind blowing,” wrote a fourth.

