Artist paints Virat Kohli’s portrait using his tongue, netizens react

A fan of Virat Kohli took his admiration for the cricketer to another level by creating a portrait of him. What’s more, is that he didn’t use his hands to draw the portrait; instead, he used his tongue to accomplish the task. The video expectedly went viral on social media, sparking reactions from people.

Artist creating Virat Kohli’s portrait using his tongue.(X/@mufaddal_vohra)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A fan made Virat Kohli’s art with his tongue,” reads the caption of the video shared on X by a user Mufaddal Vohra. The video opens to show an artist licking black paint from a plate and using the tip of his tongue to draw a portrait of Virat Kohli. Towards the end, the video shows the artwork he created using his tongue.

Watch this video of a man making Virat Kohli’s portrait here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on Twitter on September 9. It has since accumulated over 2.6 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts. While some were impressed with his art, others found it absurd.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Respect to the artist,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Wow! Awesome.”

“Wow! Super duper great art,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “No words to describe his love for Virat. Truly amazing.”

Earlier, another artist went viral after he created a portrait of Virat Kohli on wood. The artist used a magnifying glass to burn Virat Kohli’s portrait onto a wooden surface kept at a distance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON