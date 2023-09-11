Virat Kohli becomes fastest to reach 13,000 ODI runs, X erupts in joy

Virat Kohli stunned fans after he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of the fastest batter to score 13000 runs in ODI. He achieved the feat in the ongoing match between India and Pakistan at Asia Cup 2023. (Also Read: Ind vs Pak: KL Rahul's impressive performance hailed by netizens) Virat Kohli completes 13,000 ODI runs.(AFP)

Soon after Kohli shattered Tendulkar's record, his name started trending on X (formerly Twitter). Many people expressed joy at the cricketer’s achievement.

Here's what people are saying about Virat Kohli's record:

Virat Kohli finished the inning with two fours and a six off consecutive balls, propelling India beyond the 350-run mark. Both Kohli and KL Rahul started the reserve day in the middle and were never dismissed. Kohli finished with 122 runs off 94 deliveries, while Rahul was undefeated on 111 off 106 balls.

About Virat Kohli’s 13,000 ODI runs record:

Virat Kohli became the fifth player to complete 13,000 ODI runs as he reached the milestone in 267 innings. The batter became the second Indian to achieve the feat after breaking the record of former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Previously, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ricky Ponting, and Mahela Jayawardene also completed this milestone.

Other ODI records by Virat Kohli

In a recent post on X, ICC shared about the batter’s previous ODI records. “Virat Kohli in ODIs. Fastest to 8000 runs. Fastest to 9000 runs. Fastest to 10,000 runs. Fastest to 11,000 runs. Fastest to 12,000 runs. Fastest to 13,000 runs (today),” they wrote.