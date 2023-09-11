News / Trending / Ind vs Pak: Netizens hail KL Rahul for his impressive performance

Ind vs Pak: Netizens hail KL Rahul for his impressive performance

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 11, 2023 06:03 PM IST

KL Rahul's performance in India vs Pakistan has been aggressive. As the player is scoring well today, many people have appreciated him.

As India vs Pakistan match restarted on the reserve day, September 11, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been dominating over the Pakistan bowlers. Rahul, in particular has been aggressive and cruised past the 50-run barrier in what is his first game on return from injury.

Ind vs Pakistan Asia Cup match: KL Rahul's performance has impressed many people. (AFP)
Ind vs Pakistan Asia Cup match: KL Rahul's performance has impressed many people. (AFP)

After witnessing KL Rahul's impressive performance, the crickter's name started trending on X (formerly Twitter.) Many people are lauding him in today's match.

Check out what people are saying about KL Rahul here:

Heavy rain brought the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match to a halt on September 10. The match was eventually scheduled for the reserve day on September 11. As the match has started again, team India is standing strong against Pakistan. For more live updates on India vs Pakistan match, click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out