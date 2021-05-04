Artist paralysed from shoulder below wows tweeple with his digital art pieces

The Internet is a treasure trove when it comes to netizens showcasing their incredible creations. The story of artist Henry Fraser receives a special mention among all of them. Fraser became paralysed from his shoulder down six years ago but didn’t let that meddle in expressing his creative side. A Twitter post shared by Fraser has now garnered much praise from netizens where he is seen drawing his first digital art piece after getting paralysed. The post may leave you highly inspired.

“My mouth drawing (iPad) - Tea and Biscuits (chocolate),” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the post including two photographs. One of them shows the finished digital art, and the other shows Fraser drawing it on his iPad while holding the pen in his mouth.

“I’m currently bed bound with a sore, consequence of my spinal cord injury. It’s dull but looking at the LITTLE BIG THINGS to stay happy, like tea and biscuits, is important. This is how I started my mouth art 6 years ago!” further explains the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on May 3, the post has garnered over 1,750 likes and several reactions. People couldn’t stop appreciating Fraser’s never-give-up spirit. Many flooded the comments section with encouraging wishes to carry out his skills in future. Others simply shared clapping hands emojis.

What do you think of Fraser’s art?