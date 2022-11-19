Artist says beatboxing can be done with three words, later stuns netizens

The internet is the one place where many people love to showcase their talents. From artists, and dancers to musicians and more, there is no dearth of talented people on social media. Adding to this list, recently, a girl's beatboxing skills have taken over the internet by storm. Instagram user @krithisworld often uploads various videos of herself beatboxing.

In a recent video that she shared, she was heard telling her audience the correct words that one can use while beatboxing. In the video, she says that beatboxing is easy and one needs to use three words that are 'boots and cats'. Further in the video, the woman demonstrates how to use these words while making beats.

Take a look at the girl beatboxing here:

This video was shared just a few days back. Since then, it has been viewed one million times. The video also has many likes and comments that only seem to be growing.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "The transition went from What they teach you in class vs what they ask in the exam. " A second user added, "You just went from ABCD to IELTS." "You started with 2+2 and went like... Integration, derivation, double integral, triple integral, and so on, and then solved for their x," said a third.

