Artist uses AI to imagine how these celebrities may look like when they age

Artists across the world are using AI to generate different images. While some of the images are downright creepy, others are so amazing that they leave people stunned. The pictures created by Istanbul-based Alper Yesiltas belong to the latter category. He shared several images imagining how some renowned celebrities may look when they age. He also used a very creative name for the project - "Young Age(d)".

“I would like to share with you the 2nd piece of my new AI based project called "Young Age(d)". Behind this project lies the question of "What will some of the young people we know look like a few decades from now?" I look forward to your feedback and suggestions,” he wrote and shared a picture imagining Justin Bieber at old age.

Here’s an AI generated portrait of Billie Eilish:

This is what AI created for Harry Styles:

Take a look at how Dua Lipa may look when she ages:

Here’s some more posts shared by the artist:

The posts accumulated several likes from netizens. Many also shared various comments while reacting to the shares.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“This whole series is incredible,” expressed an Instagram user. “Wonderful artwork,” commented another. “What’s this AI called?” asked a third. To which, the artist replied, “There is not actually a single name, a lot of different apps combined.” A fourth wrote, “Fantastic work! Love it.”