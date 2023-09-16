Artist’s ‘shadow portrait’ of Arijit Singh will stun you

A video showing an amazing creation of an artist has gone crazy viral. The video shows the artist named Shintu Mourya creating a ‘shadow portrait’ of singer Arijit Singh.

The image shows the artist’s portrait of Arijit Singh that he created using shadows. (Instagram/@artist_shintu_mourya)

“Last tak dekho [Watch till the end],” Mourya wrote as he shared the video on Instagram. The clip opens to show him holding a structure made of a few random shapes. Soon he starts rotating the structure and its shadow on the wall forms a portrait of Arijit Singh.

Take a look at this incredible creation by the artist:

The video was posted on August 17. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 29. 2 million views. The share has also received tons of appreciative comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Amazing,” shared an Instagram user. “OMG! Brilliant. Wow,” added another. “My God, amazing. No words to say. Superb talent,” joined a third. “He is a genius,” posted a fourth. “One of my favourites,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using heart or clapping emoticons.