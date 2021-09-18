Arunachal Pradesh CM shares beautiful video of Sela lake in Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently took to Twitter to share a video of a lake located in the state. The video, since being shared, has wowed people. There is a possibility that the beautiful place showcased in the clip will mesmerise you too.

“When in Tawang, never miss to take a walk around the ever beautiful Sela lake. It’s a 2.5 km walk round the lake at an altitude of 13,700 feet. All we need sometime is to be with nature to recharge our mind and body,” he wrote while sharing the video.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the amazing video:

All we need sometime is to be with nature to recharge our mind and body. @tourismgoi @kishanreddybjp @lonelyplanet_in @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/EltT5qnhgW — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 18, 2021

The post has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 1,800 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share different comments.

“This is so serene sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “Really beautiful view,” shared another. “Just wow,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu?