Arunachal school kid consoling classmate wins netizens’ hearts. Watch

A recent video from Arunachal Pradesh showcasing a schoolgirl’s concern and empathy towards her classmate has won people’s hearts. The caption of the Twitter video mentions that the boarding school is located in Arunachal ‘s Tawang district. As seen in the clip, the girl is consoling a boy who is upset to be away from home at the hostel. The video is so warm that even Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu re-tweeted it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Love is an innate trait of humans and not just an acquired quality. The power of love is that it’s contagious. Keep Loving. Look at these kids from a school hostel in remote Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh consoling each other at times of adversity,” a Twitter user wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch it here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted on October 19, the Twitter video has garnered over 5200 likes. Netizens were emotional and praised the child.

“As kids we never knew race, religion, caste, colour or for that matter even gender. Only thing we knew (is) was one humanity and being humanely compassionate,” wrote a Twitter user commenting that the video is from New Lebrang village in Arunachal Pradesh. “I am sure this kid’s mother's eyes would have been clouded with tears after witnessing this video ... so cute,” wrote another.

How do you feel about the video?