As Twitter starts removing legacy blue ticks, netizens share hilarious memes

Twitter CEO Elon Musk stated on April 11 that users will lose the legacy blue check marks from April 20. Now, keeping true to his word, Twitter shared on the microblogging platform that it would begin its crackdown against old blue ticks. The verified certification will only remain on the profiles of people and businesses who have purchased the premium Twitter Blue membership. Ever since this announcement was made, many people took to Twitter to share hilarious reactions.

Check out a few of the reactions here:

Twitter blue tick meme.(Twitter/@WhateverVishal)

The cost of Twitter Blue varies depending on the device and the region. Users of iOS or Android will pay $11 per month or $114.99 per year in the United States, whereas web users pay $8 per month or $84 per year. Twitter Blue in India costs ₹900 per month for iOS, ₹650 per month for the web, and ₹9400 per year for iOS. For Android users, the monthly fee is ₹900, and the annual fee is ₹9,400.

As per the information shared on Twitter, businesses or non-profit organisations that subscribe to the blue tick will receive a gold checkmark and a square avatar. For government organisations, they would receive a grey checkmark and a circular avatar.

