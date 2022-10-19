Ashish Vidyarthi’s wholesome conversation with woman who failed to recognise him wins hearts. Watch

Ashish Vidyarthi’s Instagram feed is filled with interesting videos. From visiting new places to trying amazing food items, he often shares videos that create a buzz among people. His recent video, however, is a little different from what he usually posts. It shows him having a conversation with a woman during a flight who failed to recognise him. It is the veteran actor’s sweet way of conversation that makes the video even more wholesome to watch.

“Flight delayed toh kya hua...? Zindagi zone mein rehni chahiye,” he wrote while posting the video. “A pleasantly unexpected encounter on flight to Chandigarh. Although the flight was delayed, something funny happened midway. Sharing this hilarious conversation I had with a lovely couple and a tour guide. Psst.. I may have stolen a baby's cookie and I think the baby wasn't very happy about it,” he added.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 1.1 lakh views and counting. The video has also received several comments from people.

“This is so cute!! Such humbleness!! Thank you for sharing sir. Love and regards,” posted an Instagram user. “Awwww... how sweet sir! God bless this humility you bring in,” expressed another. “Sir you are a wonderful human being... your sense of humour is awesome,” commented a third. “I love this personality,” wrote a fourth.