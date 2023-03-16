Ashneer Grover asks media not to use his ‘older fatter’ pics. ‘Fatphobic’ says Internet

Ashneer Grover, BharatPe co-founder and a former Shark Tank India judge, recently took to his Twitter handle to share a ‘visual appeal’ message for the media. After shedding 15 kgs, the entrepreneur requested the media to refrain from using pictures of his ‘older fatter self’. He even tweeted a picture and asked publication houses to use it while ‘writing anything’ about him. The tweet soon captured millions of eyeballs and raked mixed responses.

A Twitter user congratulated Grover for his accomplishment. They wrote, “There is nothing more important than your health, which is your only personal wealth. Congratulations and good luck.” However, another found him ‘fatphobic’ and shared, “Like I said before, few people more fatphobic than someone who has recently lost some weight. Sheesh.” A few expressed that the tweet is sending the wrong narrative.

“Press : You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won’t complain. I have one request - please use this picture - nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 kgs! I don’t even read the stories like most - visual appeal is important!!” wrote Ashneer Grover while sharing an image on Twitter. The picture shows Ashneer Grover and his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, smiling at the camera.

Since being shared on March 13, the tweet has accumulated over 1.5 million views. It has also received a flurry of responses from netizens. While some Twitter users praised the entrepreneur and found him ‘beautiful,’ others added that his ‘fatphobia is offensive’.

“Seedhi baat no Bakwaas. Laal phool, neela phool, Ashneer sir beautiful,” posted a Twitter user. “There is nothing more important than your health, which is your only personal wealth. Congratulations and good luck,” shared another. A third wrote, “I know it’s a great personal achievement to meet your personal fitness goals, but it sends the wrong narrative. It comes across as - I wasn’t appealing worthy when I was not at my personal goal weight.” “If looking back at your older pictures makes you feel ashamed, then the problem is not fat. You lost weight, but the problem remains. Ask your therapist,” expressed a fourth. A fifth added, “Nothing more offensive? Bro, your fat phobia is offensive.”

