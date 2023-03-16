Asia's first female loco pilot drives Vande Bharat train through Bhor Ghat. Watch

Surekha Yadav, Asia's first female loco pilot, drove recently launched semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express train. She drove the semi-high-speed train from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT) to Solapur station. A video of her driving the train was shared on Twitter by the Ministry of Railways.

"Salute to #Narishakti! Smt. Surekha Yadav, Loco Pilot cruising the first female-driven Vande Bharat train from CSMT, Mumbai to Solapur through the steepest Bhor Ghat between Mumbai & Pune in Maharashtra," wrote the Ministry of Railways in the tweet. In the clip, you can see Yadav driving the train.

This post was shared on March 15. Since being posted, it has been viewed over three lakh times. The clip also has close to 6000 likes and several comments.

An individual posted, "Very proud of you." Another person added, "Really great. Congrats Smt Surekha Yadav. Indian Railway is enhancing and enriching on its way." A third person added, "Salute to #Narishakti, and great work with the interior cabin design to the engineers and designers as well." "We are proud of her achievement. Take care. Be safe," posted a fourth.