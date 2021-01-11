Polar express? Ministry of Railways shares spectacular video of Srinagar station
The Ministry of Railways shared two recordings of Srinagar Railway station on their official Twitter account on January 9. These clips show a track maintenance operation underway to clear the snow that seems to have engulfed the site. The videos, which show stunning shots of the snow, have captured the attention of netizens since being shared on the micro-blogging platform. Chances are, watching the videos will leave you in awe too.
"One of the most spectacular views this winter! Srinagar Railway station- encompassed by Nature's snow blanket & Track Maintenance operations underway to clear the snow from the railway tracks," reads the caption shared alongside the almost 25-second-long clip.
The first recording opens to a shot of the tracks. A machine, which has a light layer of snow atop it, clears the snow from the tracks. It throws out the snow that it collects from a nozzle at the front, giving the illusion of snowfall.
Check out the post which has already accumulated over 32,400 views here:
If watching that video left you stunned, then we have a treat for you. Here's another recording which showcases a similarly mystical scene:
That tweet amassed nearly 900 likes and simultaneously accumulated many appreciative comments from netizens.
Here's what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, "Nice video".
Another individual wrote, "Beautiful". " Just wonderful," read one comment under the post.
What are your thoughts on these recordings?
Also Read | Stunning pics of trains passing through different parts of India will amaze you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp users rally to Signal after new update, prompt meme fest on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai engineer collects bank notes from 410 nations, sets record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Polar express? Ministry of Railways shares spectacular video of Srinagar station
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of cat and doggo sitting by the fire together may warm your heart. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo mommy’s reaction to her kids being too little to play is heartwarming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can you guess which city is shown in this picture taken from space?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gymnast performs breathtaking backflips in sarees, netizens love it. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hippo 'Mangal' turns 2, Gujarat zoo throws birthday party with 'laddus' and cake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bamboo sticks, plastic bottles used by Odisha farmer to create irrigation system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stunning pics of trains passing through different parts of India will amaze you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares fascinating picture of ‘Fireworks Galaxy’. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serene clip of doggo named Watson falling asleep may ‘lower your blood pressure’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Western Railway tweets about first all-women crew piloted goods train
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat gone missing in airport since Christmas finally gets rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YouTuber stays inside ‘world’s smallest Airbnb’ for 24 hours. Clip is intriguing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox