Home / Trending / Pakistani actor dances to Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, netizens call him Ranbir Kapoor's lookalike

Pakistani actor dances to Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, netizens call him Ranbir Kapoor's lookalike

trending
Published on Mar 16, 2023 12:11 PM IST

Pakistani actor Hammad Shoaib's video of dancing to Ranbir Kapoor's song has taken the social media by storm. Watch the full video inside.

Pakistani actor Hammad Shoaib dances to Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar.(Instagram/@hammadshoaib1)
Pakistani actor Hammad Shoaib dances to Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar.(Instagram/@hammadshoaib1)
ByVrinda Jain

Dance videos are popular on social media. Since they are entertaining to watch, many people love viewing such clips. And because of this, they often go viral. Now, another dance video has grabbed the attention of many. It shows Pakistani actor Hammad Shoaib dancing to the song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai from the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The song was picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and and was sung by Arijit Singh and Charan.

Also Read: Rescuer says ‘bye’ while releasing baby monkey into the wild

In the clip, you can see Hammad Shoaib dancing to the song. He is wearing an all-black kurta and is performing at a wedding. As he gives an energetic performance, people around him clap and cheer for him.

Take a look at his video here:

This video was shared on February 24. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 2.2 million times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Also Read: Passenger praises Akasa Air's uniform, airline responds

Check out a few comments below:

Many people couldn't help but think Hammad Shoaib looks like Ranbir Kapoor. An individual wrote, "He is looking like Ranbir Kapoor." Another person added, "He looks like Ranbir, but damn, the dance is fire." "I love him. What a performance," posted a third. A fourth person added, "Amazing dance."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranbir kapoor pakistan dance + 1 more
ranbir kapoor pakistan dance
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out