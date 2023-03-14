Ranbir Kapoor has 'still not taken his money from me': Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar director Luv Ranjan

Director Luv Ranjan, whose recent film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is now in theatres, has said that the film's lead actor Ranbir Kapoor has still not charged money from him for the movie. In a new interview, Luv said that in the last four years, Ranbir hasn’t 'failed' him. The actor also showered praises on Luv by saying that he 'put his life on the line' to make the film. (Also Read | Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office day 5 collection: Film mints a total of ₹70 cr)

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a romantic comedy, stars Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film marked the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The movie also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi.

In an interview with NDTV India, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I know when he made this film, he used no deceit. He put his life on the line and I respect that. I have heard that when my grandfather made films, houses would be mortgaged and my grandmother’s jewellery was mortgaged. But that kind of putting your skin in the game, that level of madness to make movies, I always respect that. I feel this will be fun now because someone has put their life on the line to make a film. It sounds crazy to do all this for a film but there is respect too."

Reacting to Ranbir, Luv said, “I didn’t know we were going to be this honest in this interview but since we are, I will say this. He has still not taken his money from me. There is a time in your life when you have to tell the other person that I am in need of this thing right now. So, in the last four years, he hasn’t failed me.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has opened with a good start. On Monday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar packs a solid number in its extended weekend… Biz on Sat and Sun gave the film that extra push… Weekdays crucial, all eyes on Mon… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr, Sat 16.57 cr, Sun 17.08 cr. Total: ₹ 70.24 cr. #India biz. #TJMM". A few days ago, Ranbir even visited a hall in Mumbai to check the audience's reactions.

Apart from this, Ranbir will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action thriller film Animal. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.