Assam woman confronts elderly woman after being called ‘characterless’ over clothes, video goes viral

A young woman in Assam’s Tezpur has sparked a discussion on moral policing after sharing a video showing an elderly woman publicly criticising her choice of clothing while she was out running an errand. The incident was posted on Instagram by user Anushka Sharma, who said that she had stepped out on her scooty to buy materials for a practical examination when she was confronted by a passerby over what she was wearing. According to Anushka, the elderly woman called her “characterless”. (Instagram/@anushka_sharma4087)

According to Anushka, the elderly woman began questioning her outfit and allegedly called her “characterless”. In the clip, the woman can also be heard referring to the student’s clothes as “lengta kapur (naked clothes)”.

Anushka claimed that the woman said that girls who dress that way “destroy society” and should not be living in the area. She also confronted the woman and recorded the exchange on her phone.

The video shows the student, dressed in a black tank top and trousers, asking why her clothing was attracting such criticism. The elderly woman, who was also seen filming the interaction, continued objecting to what she described as inappropriate attire and excessive skin exposure.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “I didn’t expect this kind of shity people existed in Tezpur.”

HT.com has reached out to Anushka Sharma. The article will be updated once a response is received.