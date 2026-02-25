Bengaluru bus conductor threatens to call police on duo for sitting together

A 22-year-old man has taken to Reddit to share a troubling encounter involving alleged moral policing on a private sleeper bus from Bengaluru. Travelling with a female friend, the duo had booked three berths to ensure extra comfort during their journey. However, instead of a peaceful trip, they were met with hostility from the bus conductor, who demanded they sit separately and threatened to call the police if they refused. A 22-year-old man alleged that the bus conductor harassed him and his friend. (Representative image). (Pexels)

“We booked sleeper berths on a Bangalore bus and got threatened with ‘police’, common?” a Reddit user wrote. Adding context, the person expressed, “Had a weird experience on a private sleeper bus from Bangalore and wanted to know if this is normal. Two of us (both adults) booked 3 lower sleeper berths in a 2x1 AC sleeper so we’d have extra space and one person could sleep comfortably. The conductor noticed and first asked us to sit separately. When we didn’t immediately move, he started saying things like ‘call your parents’ and ‘we’ll go to police’ which honestly felt unnecessary and a bit intimidating.”

Also Read: Flyer pays ₹315 for idli at Rameswaram Cafe in Bengaluru Airport, internet reacts

The man shared that though they moved to “avoid the drama”, the entire incident “left a pretty bad taste.”

“We had valid tickets and weren’t causing any disturbance. It felt more like moral policing than any actual rule.”

He asked if this is a common rule with private buses in Bengaluru or Karnataka.

“Do operators actually have policies about who can sit/sleep together, or is it just staff trying to avoid complaints? Not trying to escalate anything, just genuinely curious if others have faced this and what the usual expectation is,” the man added and concluded the post.

In a comment to a Redditor, the man added, “I am sorry for causing confusion here as I am typing this I am in the bus only, we are 22 M and F. Idea was she will go to the single lower berth when she is sleeping meanwhile rest of the time she could talk eat in this double.”