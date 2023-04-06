Astronaut aboard ISS places gummy bears inside floating water bubble. Watch

The Instagram page dedicated to the International Space Station (ISS) is filled with different kinds of videos that leave people absolutely fascinated. Just like this video that shows an astronaut carefully placing gummy bears inside a floating water droplet. It is one such video that may make your jaw drop.

The image shows an astronaut placing gummy bears inside a floating water bubble in ISS.(Instagram/@iss)

“Fun with surface tension in space!” the ISS wrote. In the next few lines, they explained more about the video. “Surface tension describes a property of liquids in which molecules of one substance are more attracted to each other than molecules of another substance, causing them to ‘stick together’. Using microgravity to display the unique properties of liquids in space can reveal fundamental knowledge that can change our lives back on Earth. Microgravity experiments with fluids can give scientists new ways to study disease, understand catastrophic mudflows on Earth, and find ways to improve consumer products. They can also offer an opportunity for some fun for Space Station astronauts,” they added.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 2.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Love watching space stuff like this,” wrote an Instagram user. “Gummy bears floating in zero gravity water is something I didn't know I needed to see,” shared another. “I’m just really happy that there are gummy bears in space,” expressed a third.