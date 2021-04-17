Astronaut aboard ISS returns home, takes ‘first breath of Earth air’ in 185 days. Watch

“Astronaut Kate Rubins is all "high fives and smiles" as she takes her first breath of fresh Earth air in 185 days,” this is how a post shared by Nasa about an astronaut who was aboard the International Space Station starts. Their post is complete with a video of Rubins.

“Aboard the @Space_Station, Rubins conducted hundreds of hours of @ISS_Research, including advancing her work in DNA sequencing,” reads the rest of the post Nasa shared.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being posted, it has gathered nearly four lakh views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Rubins’ was not the only astronaut to return home to the Blue Planet. Two Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov also landed in Kazakhstan along with her.

Nasa also shared another post containing the images of all three:

The astronauts were aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since mid-October 2020. They returned home in the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft.

(With inputs from Reuters)