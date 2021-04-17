Home / Trending / Astronaut aboard ISS returns home, takes ‘first breath of Earth air’ in 185 days. Watch
trending

Astronaut aboard ISS returns home, takes ‘first breath of Earth air’ in 185 days. Watch

The video of Kate Rubins shared by Nasa prompted people to share appreciative comments.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 06:47 PM IST
The image shows Nasa astronaut Kate Rubins getting out of the spacecraft.

“Astronaut Kate Rubins is all "high fives and smiles" as she takes her first breath of fresh Earth air in 185 days,” this is how a post shared by Nasa about an astronaut who was aboard the International Space Station starts. Their post is complete with a video of Rubins.

“Aboard the @Space_Station, Rubins conducted hundreds of hours of @ISS_Research, including advancing her work in DNA sequencing,” reads the rest of the post Nasa shared.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being posted, it has gathered nearly four lakh views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bird drops fish onto windshield of truck in North Carolina. Watch

Cat’s reaction on being told ‘it’s not time to eat’ is hilariously cute. Watch

Drivers get out of cars to remove traffic cones to help clear road for ambulance

Man helps monkeys drink water from bottle. Watch

Rubins’ was not the only astronaut to return home to the Blue Planet. Two Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov also landed in Kazakhstan along with her.

Nasa also shared another post containing the images of all three:

The astronauts were aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since mid-October 2020. They returned home in the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft.

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa twitter post
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP