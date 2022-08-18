Astronaut aboard ISS shares interesting video about weightlifting in weightlessness. Seen it yet?

Samantha Cristoforetti, an Italian European Space Agency astronaut staying aboard the International Space Station (ISS), recently shared a very interesting video on Twitter. The clip captures her explaining about weightlifting in weightlessness. Chances are, the video will leave you intrigued.

“Weightlifting in weightlessness. Load-bearing exercises in space and on Earth help us maintain bone density and strong muscles - lift, push, build strong bones!” she wrote while posting the video. The intriguing clip shows her explaining the importance of exercising in space and continuing the same while back on Earth.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 29,000 views and counting. Furthermore, the share has also gathered close to 1,000 likes. The wonderful video has prompted people to post various comments.

“Weightlifting in weightlessness in space and on earth is helpful in maintaining our bones density. Thanks for the piece of information from Space to ground and have an amazing #spacetime there!” posted a Twitter user. “Amazing,” posted another. “Thanks for this information,” wrote a third.