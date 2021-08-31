Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Astronaut aboard ISS shares magical pictures of stars. Seen them yet?
trending

Astronaut aboard ISS shares magical pictures of stars. Seen them yet?

The incredible pictures of the starts taken from space will leave you mesmerised.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Astronaut Thomas Pesquet took to Instagram to share the pictures.(Instagram/@thom_astro)

Instagram page of astronaut Thomas Pesquet is filled with space-related images and videos that often leave people in awe. His latest share is no different and it is about stars. There is a chance that the pictures shared by the French astronaut, presently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), will leave you mesmerised too.

“I’ve been trying star pictures. It's not easy to capture images in low light… initially you see only a black sky because your eyes haven't adjusted to the darkness. But, when they do, the view is magical. It's actually not that different from a summer night sky seen from Earth (if you’re far from any light pollution). Go out there and watch the stars, it’s good for the soul,” he wrote while sharing the incredible images.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

Thomas Pesquet shared the post a day ago on August 30. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 1.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated different comments.

“Beautiful,” shared an Instagram user. “Beautiful we need more pictures like that of the deep space. Thanks great job,” expressed another. “Whaoo,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the wonderful post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram international space station
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Are these dogs or ‘fire trucks’? Watch adorably funny video to decide

People take help of treadmill to make a sandwich. Incredible video shows how

Dog refuses to leave beach, video sparks laughter

Performer hangs by her hair in this unbelievably incredible video
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP