Astronaut aboard ISS shares magical pictures of stars. Seen them yet?

Instagram page of astronaut Thomas Pesquet is filled with space-related images and videos that often leave people in awe. His latest share is no different and it is about stars. There is a chance that the pictures shared by the French astronaut, presently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), will leave you mesmerised too.

“I’ve been trying star pictures. It's not easy to capture images in low light… initially you see only a black sky because your eyes haven't adjusted to the darkness. But, when they do, the view is magical. It's actually not that different from a summer night sky seen from Earth (if you’re far from any light pollution). Go out there and watch the stars, it’s good for the soul,” he wrote while sharing the incredible images.

Thomas Pesquet shared the post a day ago on August 30.

"Beautiful," shared an Instagram user. "Beautiful we need more pictures like that of the deep space. Thanks great job," expressed another.

