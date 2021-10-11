Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Astronaut says thunderstorms in space look like ‘fireworks’, posts pics
trending

Astronaut says thunderstorms in space look like ‘fireworks’, posts pics

Thomas Pesquet took to Instagram to share the images.
The image of thunderstorms in space has now wowed people.(Instagram/@thom_astro)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 08:13 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Thomas Pesquet, an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS), often takes to Instagram to share incredible posts. His shares often showcase varied images captured from space. Just like his recent share that showcases thunderstorms in space. There is a chance that his share will leave you saying wow – and that too repeatedly.

“Thunderstorms are a bit like fireworks for us in space. Bright flashes in the night that make us go wooo,” he wrote while sharing the incredible pictures.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about 19 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered tons of likes, about 95,000 till now and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

RELATED STORIES

“Magnificent,” wrote an Instagram user. “Extraordinary,” posted another. “Wow,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the images? Did they leave you mesmerised?

