Astronaut tweets about completing his first and second spacewalks, shares pics

A post shared by astronaut Victor Glover, currently aboard International Space Station (ISS), has now created quite a stir among tweeple. In the tweet, he shared about his experience of spacewalking.

“Filled with gratitude for recently completing my first and second spacewalks - something I've rigorously trained for over the years. Working outside and seeing our vibrant Earth, so many stars, and much more of @Space_Station was worth the effort. Keep grinding!” he tweeted.

The post is complete with three images. Two of the pictures show him space walking. Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 5,500 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Can’t imagine what that must feel like - knowing that the only thing between you and - on one side, eternity; and on the other, earth - is an inch or so of fabric and glass...that must be quite the experience,” shared a Twitter user. “I am utterly in awe of people who have space walked - if ever I met you Victor you would be bombarded with questions about how it felt, what you saw, did you have time to pause and just be at one with all that space and view etc etc etc - what an amazing thing,” expressed another.“I'll never tire of seeing space walks! You've earned the thrill after many years of dedication and hard work. Thank you for sharing!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON