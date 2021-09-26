Astronaut’s ‘night timelapse’ over China and Korea video wows people. Watch

Thomas Pesquet, an astronaut presently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), often takes to Instagram to share varied posts. Be it auroras or different cities of the Earth, his videos and images taken from space often leave people mesmersied. Case in point, his latest share of nighttime timelapse video over China and Korea. There is a chance that the video will stun you.

“Night timelapse over China and Korea. A night #timelapse over South-East Asia. Green lights of squid fishing, bright city lights of Hong Kong and Shanghai followed by Seoul until the border of the Korean peninsula closes on a pitch black DPRK,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the post:

The video has been shared about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has accumulated nearly 69,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. People also had a lot to say about the video.

“Magnificent,” wrote an Instagram user. “Fantastic,” shared another. Many also posted fire or heart emoticons to express their reactions.

