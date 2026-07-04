'At 80, my dadi took her first flight': Granddaughter's reunion video melts hearts

Some moments are special not because they are extravagant, but because they bring families together after years apart. A recent Instagram video capturing an 80-year-old grandmother's first flight and her emotional reunion with her family in the United States has struck a chord with thousands of viewers.

An 80-year-old's first flight ends in an emotional reunion. (Instagram/@kripapateljoshi_official)

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The clip, shared by Kripa Joshi, shows her welcoming her grandmother to her home with a warm hug, making many social media users reflect on the joy of spending time with loved ones.

Sharing the video, Kripa wrote, "At 80, my dadi took her first flight and came to America… and in that one hug, I felt every blessing of my life. Watching her made me realise some dreams really do not have an age limit."

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The video begins with Kripa welcoming her grandmother outside her home in the United States. The two embrace tightly before Kripa bends down to seek her grandmother's blessings. The elderly woman is then seen meeting children and other family members, smiling throughout the heartwarming reunion.

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How did social media react?

{{^usCountry}} "So sweet. Have the best time and enjoy every moment with her," one user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "So sweet. Have the best time and enjoy every moment with her," one user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Another commented, "My ba came to America for the first time today as well. It was also her first time on an aeroplane. Watching her do something she never thought she could, I cannot stop crying."

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"Aww, welcome to the US, baa," another user wrote.

Many were reminded of the special bond they share with their grandparents.

"Dadis are so precious," one comment read.

"This is so beautiful," another user wrote.

One person said, "She is so cute. I am so happy to see this video. She looks genuinely happy."

Another commented, "I am sure you are going to have the best time together. Cherish these moments."

Reflecting on the importance of family, one user wrote, "People living in nuclear families can truly understand how wonderful it feels when family comes home."

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Another heartfelt comment read, "You made me cry. This reminded me of my grandmother. You are truly blessed."

The video reminded many that it is never too late to fulfil a dream and that family makes every moment more special.