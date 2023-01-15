Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At Kota junction, vendors sell kachoris on plates made of Chemistry paper. Netizens react

At Kota junction, vendors sell kachoris on plates made of Chemistry paper. Netizens react

Updated on Jan 15, 2023 08:18 PM IST

A Twitter user shared a photo of kachoris resting on plates made completely out of a Chemistry question paper, and it has sparked chatter online.

The picture, taken at Kota junction, shows kachoris resting on plates made of Chemistry paper. (Twitter/@Kulfei)
ByArfa Javaid

A Twitter post on how one could not even enjoy street food without being reminded of studies in Kota has taken all over social media and has left many joking and reminiscing about their days at the IIT coaching hub. The now-viral tweet is complete with an image of kachoris resting on plates made from Chemistry question paper.

“Kota mai kachori bhi padhai karte hue khaani padti hai (In Kota, kachori needs to be consumed while studying),” read the caption of the picture shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the handle @Kulfei. The image, taken at Kota Junction, shows two plates of kachoris, one half eaten and the other fresh, on paper plates made of Chemistry questions, and it has sparked chatter online.

Take a look at her Twitter post below:

Since the tweet was made on January 12, it has received more than 1.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received over 3,700 likes and several comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the post:

One individual joked that they used to eat kachori or patties when they wanted to revise, while the other shared that if answer sheets also became paper plates, then re-evaluation could be done while eating kachoris.

