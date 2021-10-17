Aunt asks help to restore niece’s snow globe collection, neighbours do this

A wholesome story of how neighbours came together to restore a girl’s snow globe collection is now making people smile. There is a possibility that the tale will warm your heart too. It may also leave you very emotional.

A video detailing the incident was shared on an Instagram page called Nextdoor that often posts uplifting stories. “Sound on. At 15 years old, Janae has already been through two open-heart surgeries and countless other medical procedures. Neighbors showed up for her in a big way,” explained the caption posted along with the video.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 4,500 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“The absolute best! Why I love, love, love neighbors,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awwwww she deserves all the love from her earth angels! So sweet and kind!” posted another. “This is everything,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

