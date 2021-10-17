Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aunt asks help to restore niece's snow globe collection, neighbours do this
Aunt asks help to restore niece’s snow globe collection, neighbours do this

“This is everything,” expressed an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
The image is taken from the wholesome video.(Instagram/@nextdoor)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 05:20 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A wholesome story of how neighbours came together to restore a girl’s snow globe collection is now making people smile. There is a possibility that the tale will warm your heart too. It may also leave you very emotional.

A video detailing the incident was shared on an Instagram page called Nextdoor that often posts uplifting stories. “Sound on. At 15 years old, Janae has already been through two open-heart surgeries and countless other medical procedures. Neighbors showed up for her in a big way,” explained the caption posted along with the video.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video:



The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 4,500 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“The absolute best! Why I love, love, love neighbors,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awwwww she deserves all the love from her earth angels! So sweet and kind!” posted another. “This is everything,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

instagram
