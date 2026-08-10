Australian man calls moving to India ‘best decision’ of his life: ‘I’m achieving things I never imagined’

An Australian content creator who moved to India more than two years ago has opened up about how the decision transformed his life and career. From spending years working behind a desk as an accountant to becoming a full-time content creator, he says India gave him opportunities and experiences he had never imagined.

An Australian man said moving to India had been the best decision of his life after leaving his accounting career. (Instagram/theaussiebhai)

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(Also read: Australian man explains why he prefers Delhi over Mumbai: ‘Miss that Delhi jugaad’)

Andy Evans, popularly known as ‘theaussiebhai’ on Instagram, shared a video reflecting on his journey in the country and expressing his gratitude for the life he has built here.

‘Best decision of my life’

In the video, Evans said, "The best decision of my life was moving to India. I moved to India two and a half years ago and I'm achieving things that I never imagined I would ever achieve in my life. I was an accountant, I was sitting behind a desk for eight years as an accountant, and now I'm creating content full-time."

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to describe how his move allowed him to pursue a completely different path while travelling, meeting people and documenting his experiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to describe how his move allowed him to pursue a completely different path while travelling, meeting people and documenting his experiences. {{/usCountry}}

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"I'm living my wildest dreams in India, seeing beautiful things, interacting with beautiful people, all because of this beautiful, wild, crazy country that we call India. I owe so much gratitude to this country, so much gratitude pouring from my heart for this incredible country, and I just can't wait for many more years ahead, many more adventures ahead, many more experiences with you guys through the community," he added.

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Evans shared the clip with a simple caption that summed up his feelings: "So much gratitude for this country."

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The video drew reactions from social media users, with several people appreciating Evans’ affection for India and wishing him well for his journey ahead.

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One user wrote, "India loves you too, Aussie bhai." Another commented, "So glad you found your happiness here."

A third user said, "You are always welcome in India," while another added, "Wishing you many more amazing adventures."

(Also read: Foreigner in Delhi cleans air purifier after 2 months, internet says 'Get out of India if you value health')

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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