Australian tourist shouts ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ at Ellora, locals join in: ‘Am I ready for my Aadhar card’
The video of the Australian tourist’s interaction with locals at Ellora has gone viral.
Australian traveller Duncan McNaught is winning hearts across India after a video of his spirited visit to the Ellora Caves went viral. Standing before the historic Kailash Temple, McNaught engaged with fellow tourists by chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai”, sparking an enthusiastic collective response.
With netizens joking that his "Aadhar verification" is now complete, the video highlights McNaught’s ongoing mission to showcase different moments from his Indian journey.
“Am I ready for my Aadhar card?” wrote Duncan McNaught. The video he shared shows him viewing the Kailash Temple in Ellora. He begins by saying, “I am in India, watch this.” Then he shouts “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” and the others visiting the spot instantly react.
After a few moments, the Australian says “Jai Shree Ram,” and the crowd joins in again, cheering. The video ends with him saying that he is at the Kailash Temple.
The video has a text insert that reads “Gora ready for his Aadhar card.”
How did social media react?
While many reacted with folded hands or heart emoticons, others commented that they loved the video. A few also reacted with witty remarks. An individual wrote, “Aadhar verification completed successfully.”
Another shared, “It is so beautiful.” A third commented, “Bro, your Aadhar card will arrive.”
Who is Duncan McNaught?
On his YouTube bio, McNaught wrote that he is an Australian who quit his job to “pursue his passion of travelling the world”. In his own words, “I’ve set off on a journey to explore different cultures, uncover unique stories, and document the incredible lives of those I meet along the way.”
He wants to spread “good vibes” with his videos while exploring the beauty of the world.
