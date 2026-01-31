Australian tourist shouts ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ at Ellora, locals join in: ‘Am I ready for my Aadhar card’

Australian traveller Duncan McNaught is winning hearts across India after a video of his spirited visit to the Ellora Caves went viral. Standing before the historic Kailash Temple, McNaught engaged with fellow tourists by chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai”, sparking an enthusiastic collective response. Duncan McNaught, an Australian travelling solo across the world. (Instagram/@duncan.mcnaught)

With netizens joking that his "Aadhar verification" is now complete, the video highlights McNaught’s ongoing mission to showcase different moments from his Indian journey.

Am I ready for my Aadhar card?" wrote Duncan McNaught. The video he shared shows him viewing the Kailash Temple in Ellora. He begins by saying, "I am in India, watch this." Then he shouts "Bharat Mata ki Jai," and the others visiting the spot instantly react.

After a few moments, the Australian says “Jai Shree Ram,” and the crowd joins in again, cheering. The video ends with him saying that he is at the Kailash Temple.

The video has a text insert that reads “Gora ready for his Aadhar card.”

