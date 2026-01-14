Paid ₹1 lakh in the UK, ₹25,000 in India: Travel vlogger compares 5-star hotels

A travel vlogger has listed his observations on major differences between five-star hotels in India and the UK. In a detailed Instagram post, Dipanshu Mishra broke down how hospitality, luxury and service differ sharply between the two countries — and why neither approach is necessarily wrong. A travel blogger lists his observations on 5-star hotels in India versus the UK. (Representational image)

Using eight points, he explained how five-star hotels differ between India and the UK.

Hotel price shock Mishra began with the cost-to-experience gap. He said paying £900 for a five-star hotel in the UK fetched him little more than a compact room, a bed, and “self-realisation”. In contrast, he noted that ₹25,000 in India often comes with an elaborate welcome — complete with garlands, tilak, welcome drinks and staff who “call you sir with emotion”.

For some context, £900 is well over ₹1 lakh. So according to Mishra, Indian hotels offer better hospitality at a quarter of the price.

Welcome experience The welcome experience, he said, sets the tone. In the UK, check-in is quick and transactional — a simple “Name?” and the process is done. In India, he pointed out, guests are greeted warmly with folded hands and a heartfelt “Namaste sir, welcome to our property,” a gesture that feels personal rather than procedural.