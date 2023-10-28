Australian woman grabs 2 massive snakes coming out of a ceiling. Watch
Many people were impressed by the woman who grabbed the snakes and rescued them. Watch the clip here.
There are several videos that shows a person rescuing a snake. However, this clip of an Australian woman grabbing two snakes from a ceiling is sure to bring chills down your spine. Since this video was posted, it has caught the attention of many people.
The video was shared on Instagram by user Nathan Stafford. It shows woman standing on top of a stool. She also has a stick in her hand. She can be seen grabbing the snakes using the stick. As she pulls out the huge reptile from inside the ceiling, it wraps itself around her arm. At first, the woman struggles a bit but then easily takes it out.
In the caption of the post, Stafford wrote, “It’s snake season and @ti.inthewild doing her thing.”
Watch the video of the woman catching the snake here:
This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 30,000 times and has several comments.
Check out what people are saying about this clip here:
An individual wrote, “I will just leave the house and let them snakes pay me whatever they deem fair for rent.”
A second commented, “OMG, she is brave.”
A third said, “Hell no, I am never going to Australia.”
“One of the various reasons why I can’t live in Australia,” posted a fourth.
A fifth shared, “We finally found the real Wonder Woman.”