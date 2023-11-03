Australian woman runs onto tarmac, stops flight from flying without her

An Australian woman was arrested after she ran onto the tarmac to stop a flight from leaving without her. According to reports, the incident took place at Canberra Airport. The woman sprinted past airport security, onto the tarmac, and under the aircraft, waving at the captain to let herboard the QantasLink flight to Adelaide. A video of the woman was also shared on social media. Since being posted, it has caught the attention of many.

Woman trying to stop the flight. (Facebook/@FL360aero)

An Australian Federal Police spokesperson said the woman has been refused bail and is due to appear in court on November 3, reports BBC.

"A woman who apparently missed her flight tried to catch it by running after the QantasLink Embraer E190AR plane (VH-XVO) on the tarmac. The strange incident was captured at Canberra Airport (CBR) on Nov 01, 2023. On chase, the woman started waving at the pilot. She has been refused bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday," wrote FL360aero on Facebook. They also shared a video of the incident.

The clip shows the woman walking under the plane and asking the pilot to stop the flight.

Watch the video here:

An individual wrote, "How?" A second said, "You’ll never fly again!"

