Authorities in Texas issue alert with Chucky doll as suspect, later apologise

The alert was mistakenly sent out three times last week to Amber Alert subscribers.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:46 AM IST
This photo provided by The Texas Department of Public Safety shows an Amber Alert test for Chucky and his son Glen Ray, both fictional characters.(AP)

Rest assured, “Chucky” is not on the loose.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has apologized after mistakenly issuing an Amber Alert that said the killer doll featured in the 1988 horror film “Child's Play” was a suspect in the kidnapping of his 5-year-old son, Glen Ray, who was featured in “Seed of Chucky.”

The emergency alert described Chucky as a 3-foot, 1-inch-tall (0.9-meter-tall) doll wearing “blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt wielding a huge kitchen knife."

The alert was mistakenly sent out three times last week to Amber Alert subscribers. The agency said it was a test malfunction.

