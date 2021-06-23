Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Auto correct’ gets new meaning in this video, Anand Mahindra finds it hilarious

Anand Mahindra posted a video of a man saving an auto rickshaw. However, it is the amusing wordplay twist at the end of the clip that he finds hilarious.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Anand Mahindra posted this video on his Twitter handle.

Anand Mahindra loves to share quirky and interesting content on his Twitter handle and his recent share is no different. His post features a video showing a man stopping a speeding auto rickshaw from overturning. However, it’s not just the video but a little wordplay depicted in the video that the business tycoon found hilarious.

The video shows a man walking in a narrow lane. Suddenly, a speeding auto rickshaw is seen turning into the lane. While making the turn, the rickshaw tilts on one side. The man immediately uses his hands to steady the vehicle. The video ends with the words “auto correct” flashing on the screen.

Anand Mahindra shared this amusing video praising the wordplay. “Hilarious. Nothing beats Desi ‘Tech-Humour.’ I’d love to see more such Desi Depictions of Digital terms,” he wrote. In his tweet, he also shared an example.

Take a look:

The tweet, since being posted on June 22, has collected over 7,000 likes and many reactions from tweeple.

“Today I understood where autocorrect came from. Thanks for teaching this in an easy way sir,” wrote a Twitter user. Several tweeple used laughing emoticons to express their reactions.

What do you think about Anand Mahindra’s tweet?

anand mahindra
