‘Average life in Bihar vs US’: Indian shares how his reality completely changed after moving abroad

An Instagram user from Bihar has sparked a widespread online conversation after sharing a video comparing his lifestyle in India with his new reality in the US. He said that people in his hometown are often amazed by his access to top-tier gadgets, a stable career, and frequent travel. However, he claims that what is perceived as a luxury back home is simply the baseline of comfort for a typical American. Speaking to Hindustantimes.com, he clarified that his intent was to highlight structural differences in public systems and income stability, rather than diminish his home country.

A man from Bihar who has now relocated to the US. (Instagram/@arham_987)

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“Average life in Bihar vs average life in the USA. Same person… completely different reality,” Arham Ishteyak wrote on Instagram. He also shared a video documenting his experience.

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He shared that back in India, people are always surprised by his lifestyle in the US. Ishteyak recalled how people often tell him he earns a hefty amount of money, uses the latest iPhone model, has a good job, and frequently travels.

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{{^usCountry}} Ishteyak went on to say that what people in his hometown consider a luxury lifestyle is, in fact, a common “average” American life. He said there is a significant opportunity to earn more if someone wants to. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ishteyak went on to say that what people in his hometown consider a luxury lifestyle is, in fact, a common “average” American life. He said there is a significant opportunity to earn more if someone wants to. {{/usCountry}}

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In a conversation with Hindustantimes.com, Ishteyak shared why he decided to post the video.

“The intention behind my comparison was not to generalise or diminish either country, but to highlight the difference in average quality of life experienced by a common individual in both places.”

He continued, “From my personal experience living and working in the US, I’ve observed that access to basic infrastructure, public systems, and income stability tends to be more consistent for the average person here.”

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However, he also expressed that he thinks India has immense potential for development. “At the same time, I strongly believe India has immense potential and is progressing rapidly. The disparity often comes down to factors like population scale, infrastructure distribution, and economic inequality rather than capability or talent.”

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What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “That is awesome.” Another added, “Keep growing, brother.” A third expressed, “How did you relocate to America?”

Also Read: 'I still feel like outsider': Indian-origin man with $6 million portfolio plans return to India after 23 years in US

A few reacted to the post using emoticons.