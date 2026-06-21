After 11 years in US, Indian techie hit by layoff wonders: 'Is this my sign to move back?'

A 32-year-old Indian techie living in the US for the past 11 years has turned to Reddit for advice as he faces a possible layoff and questions whether it is finally time to move back to India. The techie, who said he is single, said that he is financially secure. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

In a post titled, “I’m getting laid off. Is this my sign to move back to India? (Always wanted to move back)”, the man said that he had enjoyed a “pretty smooth” career and joined a top-tier tech company around 5 years ago. However, he admitted that he had become complacent and that remote work had made it difficult to build strong relationships with colleagues. “I am on the verge of getting laid off,” he wrote.

The techie, who said he is single, added that he is financially secure. He owns a fully paid 2BHK house in India worth around ₹1.7 crore and another 3BHK property valued at ₹2.2 crore, which still has a ₹1 crore loan. He also said he has $100,000 (around ₹94 lakh) in equity and $300,000 (around ₹2.8 crore) in his 401(k), which he plans to withdraw during his RNOR period over the next 2 years.

Despite trying to interview for jobs in the US, he said the market had been “brutal” and admitted he was struggling with burnout, stress and anxiety. “I did not feel like leaving without giving a try, so I have been trying to interview in USA, market is brutal and along with that, I am not up to the mark with interviewing,” he wrote.

“If I am moving, I was thinking to move back with a job offer but I have zero motivation to study right now and burnt out with all the stress and anxiety. so, I want to take a break (about 3 months) and search for a new job,” he added.

The techie said that he had always wanted to return to India, but was torn between staying in the US for another 2 years to pay off his loan and returning home to prioritise his mental well-being.

“I feel like I have become money-minded and running behind money looking at my circle, everyone is extremely talented or rich (SF Bay Area). It drives me to do better but never satisfied with what I have,” he said. He ended his post by asking fellow Reddit users what they would do in his situation.