Woman reveals how she went from a ₹6 LPA job in India to a ₹2 crore salary in the US

A post shared by Devshree Bharatia on Instagram has caught attention online for breaking down her journey from a modest starting salary in India to a high-paying role in the United States. She says the goal is simple: to help others avoid the trial-and-error she went through over several years. A software professional shares insights on building a strong tech career in the US. (Instagram/@devshree.17)

“I graduated from a Tier-3 college in Pune and started my career with a salary of ₹6 LPA,” she wrote. “Where I am today is something I couldn’t have imagined, even in my wildest dreams.”

In her detailed post, she explains how she built her career step by step and how others can start applying similar strategies in a shorter time frame. “It took me 3 years to figure them out, but you can start applying them within 3 months,” she said.

Building visibility and getting recruiter attention A major part of her strategy focuses on getting noticed by recruiters rather than waiting for job applications to work out. She argues that simply applying on job portals is not enough, especially for those moving from service-based companies to product-based roles.

“Everyone will tell you to apply to hundreds of jobs via LinkedIn, which you MUST. But if recruiters themselves reach out to you, you will have an edge,” she explained.

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Her suggested method is to build visibility on LinkedIn through consistent posting. She clarifies that it does not require becoming a full-time creator. “You can schedule an entire month of content in just one day,” she wrote, adding that the idea is to build credibility, not chase followers.

She also warns job seekers about what she calls ghost jobs. “Nearly 30% of the jobs you apply to are ghost jobs,” she said, explaining that many applicants assume rejection when the role was never active in the first place.