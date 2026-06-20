Techie says company hasn't confirmed his last working day despite resignation: ‘I feel anxious’

A techie has turned to Reddit for advice after claiming that his company has not formally confirmed his last working day even 1.5 months after he resigned. The employee said the delay has left him anxious, especially because his joining date at a new organisation is getting closer. A techie sought Reddit’s advice after his company allegedly delayed confirming his LWD after resignation. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

‘No one has replied to the resignation mail’ The post was shared with the title, “Company is not giving me an LWD”. In it, the Reddit user said he had joined an Indian product company seven months ago but decided to quit because the work environment was not professionally sound.

(Also read: Google director resigns, says ‘management has lost its moral compass’)

According to the employee, the company has a 90 day notice period policy, and he had already informed his next employer accordingly. “So, I asked my new to be employer for a joining date after 90 days, which they agreed to,” he wrote.

He added that he resigned through email last month because the separation portal had not been updated after his probation period ended. Despite multiple follow up mails, HR calls, an HRBP round and exit interviews, he said no one had formally responded to his resignation mail or confirmed his last working day.

(Also read: ‘Don’t quit job in frustration,’ advises entrepreneur who resigned from Google)

“My manager told me on a WhatsApp call that they are searching for my replacement and will let me go once he or she joins, with an overlap of 3 weeks,” the employee wrote. He further said, “I do not know what to do next. Any suggestions on how to deal with this without doing much damage? I feel very anxious as my joining date draws nearer.”

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