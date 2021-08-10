Baby bears spotted playing on golf course. Cute clip may make your day

In an adorable video, three baby bears were seen playing and fighting on an empty golf course near a flag. The clip shared on Twitter by Danny Deraney has left netizens swooning over the cuteness of the bear cubs. It may leave you smiling too.

The recording starts with a shot of the cubs playing with each other. A few seconds into the clip, one cub can be seen playing with the flag. The little one seems fascinated with the flag and keeps on pawing at it. “Good morning to these baby bears playing on the green and to these baby bears only,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on August 9, the clip has garnered over 1.2 lakh views and tons of reactions. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable bear cubs. Many also expressed that the babies looked extremely cuddly.

“We want to go play with them; but also know Mom is close by,” said a Twitter user. “The one attacking the flag never surrendered that I noticed!” commented another. “So envious!! Wish I could have that much fun with a flag! Lol,” wrote a third.

One individual pointed out that the baby bears looked exactly like this video of a puppy

What are your thoughts on this video?

