Baby bongo takes its first steps, ‘rare’ incident captured on camera

A video of a newborn baby bongo has stolen people’s hearts. The clip shows the little one taking its first steps. There is a chance that the video of the ‘rare’ incident will wow you too. Shared on Instagram by Chester Zoo, the video is a delight to watch.

“A baby bongo's first steps is one of the rarest things you'll ever see,” the zoo wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the mama bongo helping her baby to stand up and take a few steps.

Take a look at the amazing video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted it has gathered more than 57,000 views. The post has also accumulated several comments.

“Adorable baby,” wrote an Instagram user. “So precious,” expressed another. “She is absolutely adorable,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON